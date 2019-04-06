Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared results for MPSET 2018 on its official website - mppsc.nic.in. Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test was conducted from January 17th to 24th, 2019 and results for the same have been announced today. All the candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results at MPPSC website.

MPPSC had invited applications from eligible candidates for MPSET and started accepting online application from October 6th, 2018. While the process for preparation of results was released via notification on March 30th. The notification can be accessed from direct link here. The results will be declared as per the new UGC mandate of 6 percent slot process.

How to check MPSET 2018 results

Visit MPPSC official website - mppsc.nic.in Click on the results tab from the pillar of options on the left hand side of the home page You will be directed to a new page which will contain link for ‘Results MPSET - 2018” Alternatively here is the direct link to results PDF Candidates who scored more than the cut off for the given 19 subjects have cleared the examination

Category wise cut off marks for 19 separate subjects along with number of candidates who have cleared the exam have been published in the results. This is the first list of results and three more lists would be published later on, as per the notification by MPPSC released on March 30th.

All the candidates who appeared for the MPSET 2018 exam will be able to check their scorecard on MPPSC website by using their roll number login ID and password. Answer keys will not be sent to candidates by the commission.