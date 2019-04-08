Voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 begins from 11th April 2019 until 23rd May 2019. All Indian citizens above the age of 18, who are registered voters, are eligible to cast their votes.

The first phase of the elections on April 11 will cover 91 constituencies across 20 states. In the second phase, 97 constituencies across 13 states will cast their votes on April 18. The third phase is scheduled for April 23, covering 115 constituencies in 14 states, followed by 71 seats in nine states on April 29. In the fifth phase, 51 seats in seven states will vote on May 6.

The sixth phase will take place in 59 seats in seven states on May 12 and the seventh in 59 seats across eight states on May 19.

Voting can only be done at polling booths set up across the country during the election days.



How to check your polling booth online: