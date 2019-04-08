Realme Mobiles has plans of launching their new smartphone Realme 3 Pro, an upgraded variant of the already existing Realme 3 model, this month. In fact the company CEO Madhav Seth confirmed today that they will be hosting the launch event at campus in Delhi University. “I am @DelhiUniversity stadium with a bunch of cool students. yes we are going to launch #realme3Pro in campus again”, Mr Seth twitted from his personal handle.

Additionally, Madhav Seth shared few snaps from his visit at the launch venue teasing the Realme 3 Pro camera features. “By the way how’s the camera quality ?”, he further quipped in the tweet. The upcoming phone is set to take on the industry giant Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Hope you guys had a wonderful weekend.

I am @DelhiUniversity stadium with a bunch of cool students.

yes we are going to launch #realme3Pro in campus again

By the way how's the camera quality ?



RT's as I will invite 3 fans to join me on stage. pic.twitter.com/T8V3VysIGw — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 8, 2019

On the other hand, there are reports doing the rounds on the internet that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. If true this will surely give Realme an upper hand against Snapdragon 675 SoC that runs on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. A report by Gizmochina further states, the Realme 3 Pro will not sport the Sony IMX586 sensor but use the Sony IMX519 lens. However these are unverifiable leaks and hence need to be considered with a pinch of salt.

But nonetheless, the official pictures taken from the Realme 3 Pro suggest a superior quality photography capability. The date for the launch however still hasn’t been confirmed by the company. While we can expect Realme to reveal that information soon, the Chinese company is celebrating its 6 million customer milestone starting tomorrow that is from April 9th.

To celebrate this milestone, the nascent company that started in May 2018, will be offering numerous discounts, bundled offers, accessories on its products from April 9th to 12th, 2019. Details about the offers are available on the company website and its social media pages.