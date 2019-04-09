Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the final results for Postgraduate Teacher and Trained Graduate Teacher recruitment exam. The final results for written exam and interview are available on UPSESSB website - upsessb.org. Candidates who had appeared for the above mentioned recruitment are advised to visit the official website of UPSESSB and check results for their respective subjects.

The board released the results for TGT written exam and interview for following subject - Math, Urdu, Home Science, Commerce and Agriculture subjects on April 7th and April 8th. Similarly, results for PGT Psychology subject was released on April 8th. While results for Math, Physical Education, Geography, Sociology, Agriculture, Physics, Education, Economics, Arts, Biology, Chemistry, Sanskrit and Urdu subjects was declared on April 6th.

How to check UPSESSB final result for TGT, PGT recruitment