UPSESSB releases TGT, PGT final results at upsessb.org
Uttar Pradesh UPSESSB has released the final results after written exam and interview for Trained Graduate Teacher and Postgraduate Teacher recruitment.
Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the final results for Postgraduate Teacher and Trained Graduate Teacher recruitment exam. The final results for written exam and interview are available on UPSESSB website - upsessb.org. Candidates who had appeared for the above mentioned recruitment are advised to visit the official website of UPSESSB and check results for their respective subjects.
The board released the results for TGT written exam and interview for following subject - Math, Urdu, Home Science, Commerce and Agriculture subjects on April 7th and April 8th. Similarly, results for PGT Psychology subject was released on April 8th. While results for Math, Physical Education, Geography, Sociology, Agriculture, Physics, Education, Economics, Arts, Biology, Chemistry, Sanskrit and Urdu subjects was declared on April 6th.
How to check UPSESSB final result for TGT, PGT recruitment
- Visit UPSESSB official website - upsessb.org
- On the home page itself, the links for TGT and PGT will be available with results for various subjects
- Look for the subject you had applied for and click on that subject link
- The results PDF will open in a new window. It will contain roll numbers of qualified candidates along with details about the marks obtained
- Download the result for future reference