Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer keys for Subordinate and Allied Services recruitment preliminary examination on its website - hppsc.hp.gov.in. The preliminary examination was held on April 7th and answer keys are available on the HPPSC site for candidates who appeared for the examination.

All the candidates must note that these are provisional answer keys, hence candidates are advised to thoroughly go through the answer keys and raise objections, if any, with the HPPSC by April 16th. The objections have to submitted via post only and should be in the prescribed format provided by the commission with the answer key. Here is the direct link to HPPSC Subordinate and Allied Services prelims answer key.

Objections, if any, (alongwith documentary proof) on the prescribed proforma in respect of this key received from the candidate(s) (in person / by post/ through courier) in o/o the HPPSC, Nigam Vihar, Shimla-171002 up to 16-04-2019 will only be entertained. Receipt of objection(s) through e-mail will not be entertained, the official notification states.

How to check HPPSC Subordinate and Allied Services prelims answer key

Visit the official HPPSC website - hppsc.hp.gov.in On the home page click on answer keys tab available at left side of the page You will directed to new page, click on answer for HP Subordinate and Allied Service exam A PDF page will open which also contains the proforma for objection raising Download the answer key for your reference

The objection will have to be addressed to ‘the Secretary, H.P. Public Service Commission, Shimla-171002. The subject line for the objection form must include ‘objection(s) against key Answer(s) of the HPS & AS (Preliminary) Examination, 2018 held on 07-04-2019’. Candidates must ensure that they mention the question booklet series code while sending the objection form. Incorrect or incomplete objections will not be considered.

