Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training has released the POLYCET 2019 hall ticket on April 9th, 2019. The candidates who have registered to participate in the examination can download and print the hall ticket from the official website, polycetts.nic.in. The POLYCET 2019 in the state is set to be conducted on April 16th, 2019.

POLYCET is a common entrance exam conducted for admissions to Polytechnic colleges in the state of Telangana. The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is for admissions into Diploma Courses in Engineering/non-Engineering/Technology offered by colleges for the academic year 2019-20. The POLYCET result will be released on April 24th, 2019.

How to download POLYCET 2019 hall ticket:

Visit the TS POLYCET 2019 official website. Click on the link to ‘Print Hall Ticket’ on the home page. Select the qualifying exam and enter the necessary details and click on ‘View and Print Hall Ticket’.

The hall ticket will get downloaded which can be printed out.

The POLYCET exam consists of a two-hour, multiple choice, offline exam of 120 marks which tests the candidate’s proficiency in physics, chemistry, and mathematics of class 10th (SSC) prescribed by Board of Secondary Education of Telangana. Candidates need to obtained 30% to pass the exam and to be considered for merit list.