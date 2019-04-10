Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the written exam result for the 2019 Combined Defence Service Examination (I) on April 9th, 2019. The candidates who had participated in the February CDS 2019 written exam can check if they have qualified for the next round at the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The written exam for the CDSE (I) 2019 was conducted on February 3rd, 2019 and 7,953 candidates have qualified to appear for the next round.

The candidates who have succeeded to clear this round the recruitment are now eligible for the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview for which registration is necessary. Candidates are advised to complete the registration process at the joinindianarmy.nic.in within 2 weeks of the declaration of the result.

How to check the UPSC CDS 2019 result:

Visit the UPSC website. Click on the link to check the CDS 2019 result under ‘What’s New’ section. A new page will open where candidates need to click the link under the ‘Documents’ column. Alternatively, one can click on this direct link to access the result page. The PDF will contain roll numbers of all the successful candidates. The page also has instructions for all the successful candidates.

UPSC CDS (I) this year will be granted to 417 seats in Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Air Force Academy Hyderabad-(Pre-Flying) 32 Training Course, Officers’ Training Academy Chennai (Madras)- 111th SSC (Men) Course (NT) and Officers Training Academy Chennai-25th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course.