Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the 1st and 2nd year Intermediate result on April 12th, 2019. Times of India reports that the BIEAP has released a notification stating that the result will be declared on April 12th at 11.00 am in Amaravathi. The result can be accessed at the official website, bieap.gov.in.

The notification, as reported by the TOI, states “Hon’ble Secretary, BIE, AP Smt. B.Udaya Lakshmi, IAS will release results of Intermediate 1st and 2nd year on 12.4.19 at 11 am at conference hall Room No. 209, Block 3, AP Secretariat, Amaravathi.”

How to check BIEAP Inter 2019 result:

1. Visit the BIEAP official website.

2. Click on the link for relevant intermediate exam result.

3. Enter the relevant details and press submit.

4. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.

The board had conducted the Intermediate class examinations from from February 28th to March 17th, 2019 and now the result for the exam will be declared on April 12th. The date has not undergone any change due to the Lok Sabha election and the Board seems to have stuck to its original schedule.