Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the 1st and 2nd year intermediate class results today, April 12, 2019. The results, as reported earlier, have been declared at the official website, jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, and bieap.gov.in. All the students who had appeared in the examination can check the result for both the classes.

Girls have scored better than boys once again in the classes, according to Times of India live updates. The Krishna district has registered the best pass percentage with 89%.

More than 10.15 lakh students had appeared for the exam from both the classes out of which 6.3 lakh cleared the exam and 52,000 students were deemed absent. Thus, the pass percentage for the exam is 61.94% for both the classes. The pass percentage for vocational courses were recorded at 69%.

Direct link for AP 2019 Inter results:

How to check BIEAP Inter 2019 result:

1. Visit the BIEAP official website.

2. Click on the link for relevant intermediate exam result.

3. Enter the relevant details and press submit.

4. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.

The board had conducted the Intermediate class examinations from from February 28th to March 17th, 2019. The Board had released a notification on April 10th that they are sticking to the original schedule of result date and the Lok Sabha election will not have any effect on it.