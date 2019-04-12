Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be declaring the 2019 pre-University Certification examination result on April 15th at 11.00 am, according to Times of India. The report by TOI states that the date of the result is confirmed and will be released at official websites, karresults.nic.in, and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka 2019 PUC or class 12th exam results will be declared at 11.00 am at the DPUE office and will be made available for individual students to check at 12.00 noon. The result will be available at college publication on April 16th, 2019.

The KSEEB had conducted the 2019 PUC examination from March 1st to March 18th, 2019, and now the details of results have been revealed. The examination scores are used by various colleges for admission purposes and is equivalent to 12th class or SSLC scores in other states.

How tot check 2019 Karnataka PUC result:

Once it is confirmed that the results have been released, visit the Karnataka PUC result website. Click on the link to access the 2019 PUC result. Enter the necessary information like roll number and other details and submit. The individual result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

KSEEB had declared the PUC 2018 result on April 30th, 2018 and it recorded a pass percentage of 59.56%. Girls did substantially better with registering a pass percentage of 67.11% compared to boys who scored 52.30%.