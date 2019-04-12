Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the hall ticket for the Common Entrance Exam (CET) 2019 today, April 12th, 2019. The candidates who have registered to appear for the state’s CET 2019 exam can download the hall ticket from the official website kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka CET 2019 examination will be conducted on April 29th to May 1st, 2019. The exam schedule had to be changed to avoid any clash with Lok Sabha elections. The detailed timetable is as follows:

Date Time Subject April 29th, 2019 10.30 am to 11.50 am Biology April 29th, 2019 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm Mathematics April 30th, 2019 10.30 am to 11.50 am Physics April 30th, 2019 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm Chemistry May 1st, 2019 11.30 to 12.30 pm Kannada Language (4th standard level)

How to download Karnataka CET 2019 hall ticket:

Visit the KEA CET 2019 official website. Click on the link to download the hall ticket. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the hall ticket page. Enter the Application Number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Submit’. The hall ticket will get downloaded which can printed out.

Karnataka CET examination is conducted for admissions into professional courses offered by various institutions in the state of Karnataka. The courses include Engineering, Technology, Farm Science courses [i,e., Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B,V,Sc, & A.H.), B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio Technology), B.Sc.(Hons) Community Science, B,Tech (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.F,Sc (Fisheries), B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing & Co-Op),1 and B.Pharm & Pharm-D courses for the year 2019-20.