Karnataka CET 2019 hall ticket released; check at kea.kar.nic.in
Karnataka Examination Authority will conduct the CET 2019 examination from April 29th to May 1st, 2019.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the hall ticket for the Common Entrance Exam (CET) 2019 today, April 12th, 2019. The candidates who have registered to appear for the state’s CET 2019 exam can download the hall ticket from the official website kea.kar.nic.in.
The Karnataka CET 2019 examination will be conducted on April 29th to May 1st, 2019. The exam schedule had to be changed to avoid any clash with Lok Sabha elections. The detailed timetable is as follows:
|Date
|Time
|Subject
|April 29th, 2019
|10.30 am to 11.50 am
|Biology
|April 29th, 2019
|2.30 pm to 3.50 pm
|Mathematics
|April 30th, 2019
|10.30 am to 11.50 am
|Physics
|April 30th, 2019
|2.30 pm to 3.50 pm
|Chemistry
|May 1st, 2019
|11.30 to 12.30 pm
|Kannada Language (4th standard level)
How to download Karnataka CET 2019 hall ticket:
- Visit the KEA CET 2019 official website.
- Click on the link to download the hall ticket.
- Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the hall ticket page.
- Enter the Application Number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Submit’.
- The hall ticket will get downloaded which can printed out.
Karnataka CET examination is conducted for admissions into professional courses offered by various institutions in the state of Karnataka. The courses include Engineering, Technology, Farm Science courses [i,e., Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B,V,Sc, & A.H.), B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio Technology), B.Sc.(Hons) Community Science, B,Tech (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.F,Sc (Fisheries), B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing & Co-Op),1 and B.Pharm & Pharm-D courses for the year 2019-20.