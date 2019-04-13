Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative vacancy details for the 2018 Group C and Group D Stenographer recruitment on April 12th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 505 vacancies for Group C and 696 Group D stenographer vacancies. The vacancy notification can be accessed at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC had released the notification for the recruitment of Grade C and D Stenographer position on October 22nd, 2018 on its official website. The vacancies are for Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country.

The bulk of the Group C vacancies are for Central Board of Excise & Customs (CBEC), D/o Revenue which has 415 vacancies. The remaining vacancies are divided into 11 other departments.

For Group D steno vacancies, the recruitment will be done for 37 departments of which 272 are for D/o Personnel & Training, DoP&T (CSSS), 93 for Central Board of Excise & Customs (CBEC), D/o Revenue, and 50 for Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) among others.

The SSC conducted the phase I exam for the recruitment on February 5th and February 8th, 2019 and the result for the same is expected in the near future. The original notification did not have the vacancy details which has not been released. The detailed breakdown of the vacancies can be accessed in this direct link.