The Council for Architecture (COA) has released the anwer keys for the first attempt for the NATA 2019 examination on Monday, April 15th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared in the exam can download the answer keys from the official website, nata.in.

National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA first attempt exam was held on April 14th, 2019 and the next day itself the answer keys have been released. NATA exam scores are used for admissions to the first year of B.Arch degree. It is a national level exam and all admissions for B.Arch degree is done on the basis of NATA scores.

Here is the direct link to access the NATA 2019 answer keys.

Candidates can also submit representation to raise objection to any of the answers. A link is available at the top of the answer keys to do so. It should be noted that only few hours are left to submit the representation as they need to be submitted before 10.00 am of April 16th, 2019.

How to access the NATA answer keys:

Visit the NATA 2019 first attempt home page. Click on the link under the ‘Answer Keys’. The Answer Key will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.

NATA 2019 second attempt will be conducted on July 7th, 2019. The NATA exam consists 200 marks and will be divided into two sessions. The first session of 60 minutes for 120 marks consists Mathematics and General Aptitude questions. The second session for 120 minutes and 80 marks is for architectural drawing.