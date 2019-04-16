Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will be releasing the EAMCET 2019 entrance exam hall tickets at 11.30 am today, April 16th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to appear for the EAMCET 2019 examination can download the hall tickets from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET/

APSCHE will be conducting the EAMCET 2019 examination from April 20th to April 24th, 2019. EAMCET examination for Engineering Entrance will be conducted on April 20th, April 21st, April 22nd and April 23rd at 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The EAMCET exam for Agriculture will be coming on April 23rd and April 24th 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

How to download AP EAMCET 2019 hall ticket:

1. Visit the AP EAMCET official website.

2. Click on the link to download EAMCET 2019 hall ticket.

3. Enter all the relevant log-in details and submit.

4. The hall ticket will be displayed which can be printed out.

The candidates are advised to read all the instructions on the hall ticket carefully for the exact date and time and venue of the exam. The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to professional courses related to Engineering and Agriculture offered in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The AP EAMCET 2019 result is expected to be declared on May 1st, 2019.

It should be noted that candidates can still apply to participate the exam by paying a late fee of Rs. 10,000/-. So candidates who are interested in participating but somehow missed out on the initial window to participate in the exam can still pay the late fee and appear for the exam.