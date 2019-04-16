Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the EAMCET 2019 entrance exam hall tickets on its official website - sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET/ today. The education council had earlier today announced that it will be making available the admit cards from 11.30 am however it was delayed by few hours. Candidates who have applied to appear for the EAMCET 2019 examination can download the hall tickets from the EAMCET 2019 website.

While the hall tickets have been released, APSCHE will be conducting the EAMCET 2019 examination from April 20th to April 24th, 2019. Here is the direct link to download your admit card for AP EAMCET 2019, however it the link might not respond at times but candidates are advised to be patient and check it again in some time.

EAMCET examination for Engineering Entrance will be conducted on April 20th, April 21st, April 22nd and April 23rd at 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. On the other hand, the EAMCET exam for Agriculture will be coming on April 23rd and April 24th 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

How to download admit card for AP EAMCET 2019

Visit the AP EAMCET official website. Click on the link to download EAMCET 2019 hall ticket. Alternatively here is the direct link to download the admit card. Enter all the relevant log-in details and submit. The hall ticket will be displayed which can be printed out.

The candidates are advised to read all the instructions on the hall ticket carefully for the exact date and time and venue of the exam. The Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE. This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The AP EAMCET 2019 result is expected to be declared on May 1st, 2019. Further it should be noted that candidates can still apply to participate the exam by paying a late fee of Rs. 10,000/-. So candidates who are interested in participating but somehow missed out on the initial window to participate in the exam can still pay the late fee and appear for the exam.