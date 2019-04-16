Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has now released the final detailed examination schedule for MHT-CET 2019 on its website - info.mahacet.org. Candidates who have applied for this years MHT-CET exam are now requested to check the exam schedule that will be conducted from May 2nd onwards.

The examination for PCM, PCB and PCMB will be conducted from May 2nd to May 13th in two shifts. The day-wise examination schedule for MHT-CET 2019 can be accessed from this direct link here. The shift timings are as follows: Morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. While the reporting time for all shifts is one and half hours before the exam time, the gate will be closed for candidates half an hour prior to actual exam timing. Candidate will not be allowed after the Gate Closure time under any circumstances.

Notably the state cell in light of NEET examination which is scheduled on May 5th, has decided to not conduct CET exam on May 4th and 5th for both shifts along with morning shift off on May 6th. “We have kept the 4th May both shifts & 5th May both shifts & 6th May Morning shift off for MHT CET Examination”, the examination schedule notice points out.

Apart from this, MHT-CET admit cards are expected to be released from April 25th onwards and candidates are advised to check the website for hall ticket updates during that time. On the other hand, final results have been tentatively scheduled for on or before June 3rd.

Common Entrance Test” MHT-CET 2019 is being conducted for admission to first year of full time Degree courses of Technical Courses (Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Pharm. D.), Agriculture Courses AND Fisheries Science/Dairy Technology courses under MAFSU for the academic year 2019-2020.