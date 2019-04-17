Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared results for Staff Nurse (Female) recruitment exam on its website - uppsc.up.nic.in. The recruitment examination was conducted across various centres in Allahabad and Lucknow on December 17th, 2017. The final results have been announced today and candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores/results using their registration number and date of birth details.

As mentioned earlier, the results along with category wise cut off marks for Staff Nurse recruitment have been announced by UPPSC. The results will be available for candidates starting today i.e April 17th till April 23rd on UPPSC website. After that candidates will not be able to access their scores. Here is the official notice regarding the result announcement.

How to check UPPSC Staff Nurse results