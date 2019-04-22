Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the admit card for the Final Written Exam for the recruitment of 2018 Police Constable today, April 22nd, 2019. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, tslprb.in.

The admit card link will be active until April 25th and candidates are requested to download the admit card as soon as possible.

The board will conduct the PC 2018 FWE exam on April 28th, 2019 for both General Studies and Technical Paper for SCT PC IT&C. The General Studies exam for the recruitment of SCT PC (Civil) and/or equivalent will be conducted at 10 old District Headquarters.

The Technical Paper for the recruitment of the Post of SCT PC IT&C will also be conducted on the same date; however, the exam centres will be scattered in and around Hyderabad.

How to download TSLPRB 2018 PC Final Written exam hall ticket:

Visit the TSLPRB official website. Click on the ‘FWE Hall Ticket’ link on the home page. Enter the Mobile Number and Password and click on ‘Sign In’. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

All the candidates eligible to participate in this exam have cleared a preliminary written exam and PET/PMT stage of the exam, and now the final stage of written exam is being conducted. The details around the examination and hall tickets can be accessed in this notification published today on the official website.

The TSLPRB had released the notification for 16,925 vacancies for Stipend Cadet Trainee (SCT) PC Civil and/or equivalent positions on May 31st this year.

The vacancies are distributed in 10 districts of Telangana, the details of which can be accessed in the official notification.