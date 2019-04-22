Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) might be declaring the 2019 12th class board exam result today, April 22nd, at 1.00 pm, according to reports. Students who had appeared for the exam can check their result and scorecard at the official website, hpbose.org.

The result will also be available at indiaresults.com. Students can also check the result via SMS. One can send a message to 56263 — HP12 <space> roll number to access the result via text message.

The Board had conducted the 12th class exam this year from February 20th to March 2nd. The exam for yoga and physical education was also conducted within this time frame. More than 1 lakh students participated in the examination and are eagerly awaiting their results.

How to check HPBOSE 2019 12th class result:

Visit the HPBOSE official website. Click on the link to check the 12th class result. Enter the required details and submit. The result will be displayed.

In 2018, HPBOSE had declared the 12th class result on April 24th, 2018. The students had managed to score a pass percentage of 69.7%. The top rank was grabbed by Sahil Katna and Vikrant Rewal in 2018.