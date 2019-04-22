Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test ( AP ECET) 2019 exam is scheduled to be held end of this month and hall tickets for the same will be released tomorrow by noon. The hall tickets will be made available from 12 pm on wards on April 23rd and can be downloaded by candidates from AP State Council of Higher Education website - sche.ap.gov.in.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNT), Ananthpur is conducting the AP ECET on behalf of APSCHE this year. The exam will be conducted on April 30th from 10 am to 1 pm. Earlier the entrance exam was scheduled for April 19th, however that was postponed due to overlapping of certain final year Diploma Examinations. As per the official notification, preliminary answer keys for the AP ECET will be released by May 1st, 2019.

Separately, admit card for the post graduate ECET 2019 is expected to be released on April 25th from 11 am on wards. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 2nd to May 4th in two sessions. Declaration of preliminary answer keys is tentatively scheduled for May 5th.

Candidates who have applied for the AP engineering entrance exam must note that no candidate will be allowed to appear for the examination without a valid admit card. Hence, once hall tickets are released tomorrow applicants must download and take print out of the hall ticket to be carried to the examination centre. The admit cards can be downloaded using the registration number and date of birth details from APSCHE website.

ECET is entrance exam conducted for admission into 2nd year level Lateral Entry into Engineering/Pharmacy Courses for Diploma holders of Engineering & Technology and B.Sc. Candidates for the academic year 2019-20. The application for the entrance exam began earlier in February and continued till early April.