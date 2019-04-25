Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the counselling schedule for Postgraduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) 2019. The date and time for first counselling of PGMAC - 2019 was published on the board website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in yesterday. Candidates who have applied for the counselling for admission to Medical institutes in Bihar can now check the time table for counselling.

The counselling is set to begin from May 1st and 4th for PG Medical Degree and Dental courses. The counselling for admissions to the first year of PG Medical Degree / Diploma courses and PG Dental courses in Govt. / Pvt. Medical / Dental Colleges of Bihar State based on the merit / rank list of NEET-PG 2019 and NEET-MDS 2019 will start from 01.05.2019 and 04.05.2019 respectively at I.A.S. Bhawan, Near Patna Airport, Patna-800014, the official notice says.

Eligible candidates whose roll numbers have been mentioned in the counselling schedule have to appear for counselling on the scheduled date alongwith already ‘online’ filled part-A and Part-B of application form, the original certificates / documents and other required enclousres as per the prospectus of PGMAC-2019. Here is the direct link PGMAC counselling schedule PDF.

Candidates are hereby advised to check their counselling timing beforehand and accordingly be present at the venue. The counselling will begin from 10 am on scheduled dates and will continue throughout the day.