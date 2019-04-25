Uttar Pradesh Board exam officials have finally confirmed the date and time of the 2019 10th and 12th class board exam results, according to multiple reports. The results for both the classes will be declared together on April 27th, 2019 at 12.30 pm. After almost a month-long speculation, this is the first confirmed detail regarding the result date.

Once the results are declared, students who have given the class 10th and 12th board exam can check the result at following websites

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

examresults.net

The 10th class result can be checked in this direct link; whereas the 12th class result can be check in this direct link.

It has been reported earlier that the result can be expected this week, however, the exact date and time were not revealed. The Board is in final stages of releasing the result and most of the head officials are in Delhi overlooking the final stages of the release of the result.

The board had conducted the class 10th and class 12th exams from February 2nd to February 27th this year. Around 58 lakh students in total appeared for the exam of which 32 lakh appeared for the class 10th and 26 lakh appeared for the class 12th.

In 2018, the results for both the classes were declared on April 29th, 2018. The pass percentage for class 12th was 72.43% and for 10th is 75.16%. Girls outperformed boys in both the exams with girls passing percentage for 12th being 78.8% and for boys 72.2%. For 10th class, 78.8% girls cleared the exam and 72.3% of boys.