Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has given all the candidates who have applied for the Junior Engineer 2018 recruitment to change their choice to language to give the exam. The link to change the language was activated on Wednesday, April 24th and the last day to change the language of choice is May 1st, 2019.

The RRB also released a notification stating that this is the only window period in which candidates can change the language. In case the candidates miss the window, they will have to give the exam in the previously chosen language. The notification can be accessed in any RRB regional websites or one can click on this direct link to access a version.

The link to change the language option is available at all RRB regional websites, which are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB is expected to reveal the examination date in the near future. Candidates will have to go through two stages of computer-based tests followed by a round for document verification and a round for medical examination.

The RRB had released the notification in December 2018 and conducted the application drive in the month of January 2019 for 13,487 vacancies. Bulk of the vacancy is for the position of Junior Engineers (JE) with 12,844 positions followed by Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant with 387 vacancies, Depot Material Superintendent with 227 vacancies and Junior Engineer (Information Technology) with 29 vacancies.