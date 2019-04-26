Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTEE) has declared the POLYCET 2019 result a while ago today, April 26th. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their score and rank card at the official website, polycetts.nic.in.

The candidates need to score a minimum of 30% to be eligible to participate in the counselling process. The result was first expected to be declared on April 24th but was delayed and now it has been declared at the official website.

How to check the TS POLYCET 2019 result:

Visit the TS POLYCET official website. Click on the link to check the result. Enter the Hall Ticket Number and click on ‘View Rank Card’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.

POLYCET is a common entrance exam conducted for admissions to Polytechnic colleges in the state of Telangana. The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is for admissions into Diploma Courses in Engineering/non-Engineering/Technology offered by colleges for the academic year 2019-20.