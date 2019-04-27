Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has declared the KIITEE 2019 exam result today, April 27th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the KIIT entrance exam can check their result at the official website, kiitee.ac.in.

The institute had conducted the KIITEE 2019 exam from April 15th to April 24th. The exam is conducted by KIIT, Bhubaneswar for admission into several courses offered by the institute in Humanities, Social Sciences, Engineering, Management and other streams.

Here is the direct link to access the KIITEE 2019 result.

How to access the KIITEE 2019 result:

Visit the KIITEE 2019 official website. Click on the tab on the right side of the home page of “KIITEE 2019 RESULT PUBLISHED”. A new page will open where candidates need to enter the application number and date of birth and click on ‘Continue’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.

Candidates must note that counselling for various courses will commence from May 15th and hence they are advised to check the KIIT website regularly after the result declaration for any updates.