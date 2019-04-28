BCECE has started accepting applications for the Diploma-Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2019 examination from Saturday, April 27th, 2019. Candidates can access the notification and apply for the DCECE 2019 at BCECE’s official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The last day to apply to appear for the DCECE 2019 examination is May 18th, 2019. The last day to pay the application fees through challan is May 20th and the last day to pay the application fees online is May 21st, 2019. The DCECE entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 16th and June 17th, 2019.

DCECE exam is conducted for admissions to Polytechnic Engineering (PE) or part-time four-year Polytechnic Engineering (PPE) or Paramedical/Paradental (Matric Level) (PMD) or Paramedical (Intermediate Level) (PM) courses. The entrance exam for PE and PPE will be conducted on June 16th and for PMD and PM the exam will be conducted on June 17th, 2019.

How to apply for DCECE 2019 examination:

Click on this direct link to access the DCECE 2019 home page. Candidates are advised to first go through the information brochure to gain full knowledge about the course. Then, candidates can click on the ‘Apply Online’ link on the page and fulfill the application and fee submission process. Once submitted, candidates can take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates can also access the information brochure in this direct link to get more information on the eligibility, exam centre, exam pattern, syllabus, important dates, application process among others.