Union Bank of India (UBI) today released the hall tickets for its Specialist Officer recruitment exam on unionbankofindia.co.in. The recruitment exam for the year 2019 is expected to be held on May 17th and all the candidates who have applied for the posts can now download their respective admit card from Union Bank website. The Mumbai based bank aims to recruit 181 candidates via this recruitment drive.

The online exam will be held at Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Bhopal, Mumbai/ Navi Mumbai/ Greater Mumbai/ Thane and Ahmedabad cities. As mentioned above, there is a total of 181 vacancies under several six positions of Fire officer, Economist, Security officer, Integrated treasury officer, Credit officer, and Forex officer. The position wise break-up of vacancies and other notable details have been mentioned in the notification released by the bank, available here.

Specialist Officer online application process began on March 12th and continued till March 29th. While the tentative examination has been provided by the Bank, no information about the result announcement has been given. So we can expect a separate notification in this regard on Union Bank website after the online exam for SO on May 17th. Lastly here is the direct link to download the SO recruitment call letter.

How to download Union Bank SO admit card 2019