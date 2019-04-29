Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the results for the Class 12th board exam, popularly known as HSSC exams, tomorrow on April 30th. The official website - gbshse.org has uploaded the link to HSSC 2019 results. The said link further contains several third-party sites links which suggest that the results will be announced by 11 am on April 30th.

Here is the direct link to check your HSSC result 2019. Students can choose any of the available result sites to check their respective scores tomorrow. The Board exam was conducted from February 28 to March 26, 2019, in the state. However, a few papers were postponed due to the demise of the then Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their result through the steps mentioned below.

How to check Goa HSSC 2019 Result

Visit the GBSHSE official website - gbshse.org On the home page, click on HSSC 2019 Results link that is flickering on top right part of the page You will be directed to a new page which contains sites on which the Goa HSSC result will be hosted Alternatively here is the direct link to results page Check your results using student enrolment number and download the same for future reference

GBSHSE has collaborated with results websites such as India results, Exam results, and Board Result Online sites. Apart from that, the Goa board has also collaborated with several news websites which will host the HSSC result for 2019. India Today, Jagran Josh, News Nation, Times of India education sites will host the result tomorrow once it is announced.