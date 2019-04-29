Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released multiple admit cards for for exams scheduled to be conducted on May 5th, 2019. There are three exams for which the Commission has released the admit cards and they are available for download at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The Commission has released the admit card for Assistant Superintendent of Approved Schools and Vigilance Institutions in Social Defence Department, Assistant Geologist in Department of Geology And Mining and Assistant Geochemist in Public Works Department, and Accounts Officer, Class III in Tamil Nadu Treasuries and Accounts Service examination scheduled to be held on May 5th, 2019.

Candidates can click on this direct link to access the admit card page for Assistant Superintendent, Assistant Geologist and Geochemist, and Accounts Officer. Candidates need to enter the Application Number or Log-in ID and Date fo Birth and click on ‘Submit’ to access the admit card which needs to be printed out.

The notification for all the above-mentioned examinations were released in the month of January and February 2019 and now the first stage examination will be conducted by the Commission.