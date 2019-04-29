Cyclone Fani ‘very likely’ to turn into severe storm, rescue teams on alert
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), its landfall over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh is ruled out. However, the possibility of landfall in Odisha is under continuous watch.
The NDRF and the Indian Coast Guard have been put on high alert and placed at the disposal of the state governments concerned.
One dead, seven injured after gunman opens fire in Baltimore
A gunman fired indiscriminately into a crowd that had gathered for Sunday afternoon cookouts along a west Baltimore street, killing a man and wounding seven other people.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the gunfire erupted after 5 p.m. on a block in the city’s western district of brick row homes.
China removes BRI map that showed J-K, Arunachal Pradesh as part of India
A map hosted on Chinese government’s MOFCOM or Ministry of Commerce’s website displaying routes under China’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative, which showed Arunachal Pradesh and parts of J & K as part of India — at odds with China’s own stand on these areas, appears to have since been removed.
The display of the map on a prominent Chinese government site at a time when the Second Belt and Road Forum is ongoing is at odds with China’s stance.
More than 270 die counting votes by hand in Indonesia after elections
Ten days after Indonesia held the world’s biggest single-day elections, more than 270 election staff have died, mostly of fatigue-related illneses caused by long hours of work counting millions of ballot papers by hand, an official said.
The April 17 elections were the first time, when 260 million people combined the presidential, national and regional parliamentary votes.