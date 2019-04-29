All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for the May Paper-Based Management Admission Test (MAT) 2019 exam today, April 29th, 2019. Candidates who have registered to appear for the MAT PBT exam on or before April 26th can download the admit card from the official website, mat.aima.in.

AIMA is scheduled to conduct the PBT MAT 2019 on May 5th, 2019. The registration process for the PBT exam is still going on and the last day to apply for the same in May 1st. The candidates who have registered after April 26th can download the admit card in the near future.

The Computer-based Test for MAT will be conducted on May 18th and the registration process for the same wil go on until May 10th, 2019. The admit card for the MAT CBT will be available on May 13th, 2019.

How to download MAT PBT admit card:

Visit the AIMA MAT official website. Hover on the ‘Download’ section and click on MAT Admit Card. A new page will open where candidates can feed in the required information and download and print out the admit card.

AIMA conducts MAT exam twice in a year for admission to various management institutions and B-Schools. The list of all the institutions who do admissions via MAT scores can be accessed in this link. Candidates can get information on the exam structure and sample questions in this link.