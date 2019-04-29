Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued the hall tickets for the Screening Test for the 2018 Group II Services General Recruitment today, April 29th. Candidates who have applied to appear for the Group II Services exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The Commission will conduct the Group 2 Services screening test on May 5th, 2019. A total number of 295,036 candidates have applied to participate in the exam. Candidates are suggested to go through the admit card carefully to get acquainted with the rules and regulations.

Candidates can download the hall ticket from this direct link.

Howto download APPSC 2018 Group 2 Services screening test hall ticket:

Visit the APPSC official website. Click on the link to access the hall ticket for Group 2 Services recruitment. Enter the required details and submit. The hall ticket will be displayed which needs to be printed out.

The Commission had released the notification for the Group 2 Service General Recruitment on December 31, 2018 and the application process was conducted from January 10th to January 31st, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 446 vacancies of which 110 are carried forward from backlogs.