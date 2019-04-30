Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) had earlier on April 16th started the online application process for Pre-Veterinary & Fisheries Test (PV & FT) and Diploma in Animal Husbandry Entrance Test (DAHET) 2019 on its website - peb.mp.gov. Notably, today, April 30th is the last day to submit online applications for the entrance exams and interested individuals can apply at - peb.mponline.gov.in.

The entrance examination is held for candidates who wish to seek admission in Pre-Veterinary and Fisheries and Animal Husbandry diploma courses offered in the state. The Common Entrance Test for both the courses is being conducted by Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University.

Further, candidates will have the opportunity to make corrections or changes to the submitted applications till May 5th. The exam for both PV & FT and Animal Husbandry diploma course is scheduled to be conducted on May 26th and hall ticket for the same will be released later on MPPEB website.

How to apply for Madhya Pradesh DAHET and PV & FT 2019

Visit the official MPPEB website - peb.mp.gov.in Alternatively directly visit the online application portal - peb.mponline.gov.in Click on the apply now option provided with PV & FT and DAHET 2019 notifications Start with registration process and complete the application process Login and start applying for your desired course and submit the exam fee Save the duly submitted application for future reference

As mentioned above, the exam for both courses will be held on the same date, May 26th, in two sessions. The Animal Husbandry diploma test will be conducted during the morning session from 9 am to 11 am and the PV & F Test 2019 will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm during the afternoon session.