Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the result for HSSC 2019 exam today on their website - gbshse.org, gbshse.gov.in. All the students who appeared for the exam conducted during February-March 2019 can now check their results from the website using their enrolment number. The official website has links several third-party portals where the Goa HSSC result will be available and can be checked by students.

The results were announced at 11 am today in line with the our earlier report. The pass percentage for Goa Class 12th board exam is at 84.60 percent, Firstpost report says.

Candidates must keep in mind the fact that due to heavy traffic on the GBSHSE website, the results site or the official site may take longer that usual to respond. It could be even unresponsive at times but students are requested to not panic and check for the results again some time later. Here is the direct link to check the Goa HSSC results 2019.

How to check Goa HSSC Results 2019

Visit the GBSHSE official website - gbshse.org, gbshse.gov.in Currently the home page itself re-directs automatically to results section Also here is the direct link to results Use any of the provided third party website links to see your HSSC 2019 results Check your results using student enrolment number and download the same for future reference

The board exam was conducted from February 28 to March 26, 2019, in the state. Around 18, 876 candidates had taken the exam. In 2018, GBSHSE had announced the Class 12 board result on May 10. Around 17,893 students had registered for the exams last year, while 16,521 students actually appeared for the tests. Around 15,172 students passed the exams, India Today report states.