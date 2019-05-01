AP SCHE has released the AP PECET hall ticket on April 30th, 2019. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (PECET) 2019 can download the hall ticket from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/PECET

Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, will conduct the PECET 2019 examination on behalf of AP SCHE on May 4th, 2019 from 6.30 am onwards. The result for the AP PECET 2019 examination is expected to be released on May 20th, 2019.

Candidates can download the AP PECET 2019 hall ticket from this direct link.

How to download AP PECET 2019 hall ticket:

Visit the AP PECET official website. Click on the link to download 2019 PECET hall ticket Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’ button. The hall ticket will be downloaded which needs to be printed out.

SCHE had released the AP PECET 2019 notification on March 3rd, 2019 and the application process started on March 18th and the last day to submit the application without any late fees was April 24th, 2019.