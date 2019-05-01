Kaun Banega Crorepati, the popular Indian television game show is all geared up to premiere for its 11th season today at 9 pm. The show will be aired on Sony TV channel and people will have the opportunity to register for the show once the program begins at 9 pm today. The game show offers its participants once in a lifetime opportunity to win a top cash prize by answering multiple general awareness questions.

KBC, as the show popularly known, is based on the British program Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The show first aired in India way back in 2000 and has had 10 seasons so far. At the beginning of every season, the host of the show, Bollywood celebrity Amitabh Bacchan asks few questions and interested individuals have to answer them either online or via SMS in order to be eligible for participation in the show.

Agar koshish rakhoge jaari, toh KBC Hot Seat par baithne ki iss baar aapki hogi baari! 1 May se shuru ho rahe hain #KBC ke registrations. Adhik jaanakaari ke liye bane rahen. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/lkV66j0MGD — Sony TV (@SonyTV) April 15, 2019

This year’s tagline for the show is asking participants to not lose hope and keep trying for their luck to participate in the game show. As mentioned, the registrations for the show begins from 1 May at 9 PM and viewers can register themselves online by logging on to the website of Sonyliv and filling up the form, or offline by IVR, SMS, etc.