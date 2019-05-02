Uttar Pradesh Combind Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2019 admit card has been issued on May 1st, 2019. Candidates who have applied to participate in the UPCATET 2019 examination can download the admit card from the official website, upcatet.org.

UPCATET 2019 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 16, May 17th, and May 18th, 2019. Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Ayodhya, is responsible for conducting the UPCATET 2019 exam.

The exam is conducted for admissions to Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry courses for UG, PG, and Ph.D courses offered in the universities in Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates can download the admit card from this direct link.

How to download UPCATET 2019 admit card:

Visit the UPCATET 2019 official website. Click on the link to download admit card (available at multiple places on the home page). A new page will open where candidates need to enter log-in details and submit. The admit card will be downloaded which should be printed out.

The UPCATET 2019 application process started on February 20th and went on until March 31st, 2019. The UPCATET 2019 result is expected to be declared on May 31st and the counselling process is scheduled to begin from June 3rd, 2019.