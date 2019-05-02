Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) will be releasing the results for Class 10th and 12th exams, locally referred to as HSLC and HSSLC exams. The results are expected to be announced at 2 pm today and candidates will be able to access them from NBSE official website - nbsenagaland.com. Moreover, students also have the option of receiving their result announcement update via SMS.

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and HSSLC exams were conducted from February 13th to 25th and February 12th to March 4th, 2019 respectively. The Nagaland board is slated to announce the results for both exams today at 2 pm. In order to opt for receiving the result update via SMS, students have to send a message to the given number in the prescribed format.

To check NBSE Class 10th 2019 result:

SMS - RESULT<space>NBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

For Class 12th 2019 result:

SMS - RESULT<space>NBSE12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Students must please note that only final scores can be checked via online results or SMS option and they will have visit their respective institute to collect the final mark sheets. The Heads of registered institutions can collect the mark sheets, pass certificates and other documents from May 3 to May 7, 2019 from the Board’s office.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10th was at 83.9 percent while the pass percentage for class 12th was 73.42 percent. Out of total 18,872 candidates, 9,750 students appeared in Class 12th while 9122 wrote their Class 10th papers, Times of India reported.