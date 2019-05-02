Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer keys for the written exam for the recruitment of three exams conducted on April 17th, 2019.

The exams for which answer keys were released on May 2nd, 2019 are Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector for AP Transport Subordinate Service, Agriculture Officer in A.P Agriculture Service, and Assistant Electrical Inspectors in A.P. Electrical Inspectorate Service.

Candidates who had appeared for any of the above-mentioned recruitment main exam which was conducted via online mode can access the answer keys at the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. Alternatively, they can click on this direct link to access answer keys for all the papers.

The notification released along with the answer keys said that the objections against the answers mentioned in the answer keys must be raised on or before May 8th, 2019 (5.00 pm).

The notification available in this link said, “If any Candidate wants to file objections on any questions or key, he/she may file in the prescribed format which is available in the Commission’s website. Also, a self-attested copy of the Hall Ticket shall be enclosed without which the objections would not be examined.”

The notification for all the examinations was released in November 2018 and the application process was conducted in the month of November and December at the official website.

A total number of 5411 candidates applied for Asst. Motor Vehicle Inspector position, 2836 for Agricultural Officer, and 865 for Assistant Electrical Inspector.