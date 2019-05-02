State Bank of India (SBI) had earlier invited applications for the position of Junior Associates or Clerk and the last day to apply for the JA vacancies is tomorrow i.e. May 3rd, 2019. The candidates can go through the notification and apply for the same at the ‘Career’ page of SBI - sbi.co.in.

The bank is conducting the 2019 JA recruitment drive for 8,653 Clerk positions, of which 3,674 positions are for General Category and 853 for EWS, 1361 for SC, 799 for ST, and 1966 for OBC. The total positions include 60 vacancies for the State of Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Special Recruitment drive.

The candidates have to go through two stages of recruitment, Preliminary and Main stages. The preliminary exam will be conducted in the month of June. It will test candidates on English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability and will carry 100 marks for 100 questions for a 2-hour duration. The candidates who clear will be eligible for the Main exam.

How to apply online for SBI JA 2019 recruitment

Visit the SBI career page. Click on the ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer and Sales Support). Click the ‘Download Advertisement’ to check the notification and go through the full details. Then click on ‘Apply Online’ to go through the registration and application process. Submit the application and take a print out of a submitted application for future reference.

Candidates must be graduate from any discipline from a recognised university and the candidates must be above the age of 20 and less than 28 years with relaxation for candidates in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories.