Madhyra Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or Vyapam has released the PPT 2019 entrance examination admit card today, May 3rd, 2019. Candidates who have registered to appear for the Pre-Polytechnic Test 2019 can go the MPPEB’s official website, peb.mp.gov.in, and download the admit card.

MPPEB is scheduled to conduct the PPT 2019 examination on May 9th, 2019. The exam will be conducted in two sessions, the first session from 9.00 am to 11.00 am and the second session from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The candidates at supposed to report at least an hour to two hours before the exam start time.

Here is the direct link to download the MP PPT 2019 admit card.

The notification for the 2019 PPT exam was released on April 2nd and the application process ended on April 16th, 2019. The exam is conducted for admissions to Polytechnic colleges situated in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Based on the scores, admissions will be done to the participating institutions.

How to download MPPEB PPT 2019 admit card:

Click on this link to access MPPEB’s home page. Under the ‘Latest Update’ section, click on the link for PPT 2019 admit card. Enter the Application Number and Date of Birth and solve the simple arithmetic problem and click on ‘Search’. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

A total number of 136 colleges/institutions will do admissions through the PPT 2019 examination. Candidates can access the notification for MP PPT 2019 in this direct link to get acquainted with the exam pattern and syllabus.