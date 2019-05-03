The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the admission ticket or admit card for the 2019 UGET and Uni-GUAGE-E 2019 examination today, May 3rd, 2019. Candidates who have registered to appear to either or both the examination can download the admit card from the official website, comedk.org.

COMEDK will conduct the UGET 2019 and Uni-GAUGE-E 2019 examination on May 12th, 2019. COMEDK conducts the annual UGET entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises the single-window counselling process.

COMEDK scores will be used by around 181 colleges in the state of Karnataka and will be conducted in 342 examination centres. A total number of around 2 lakh students are expected to participate in the examination this year.

Candidates can click on this direct link to access the COMEDK UGET/Uni-GUAGE E 2019 admit card.

This year COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE examination will be conducted together and scorecards for both the exams will be provided separately. It should be noted that the institutions who use UGET and Uni-GAUGE scores are different but students can appear in one exam to participate in the counselling session for both the exams.

How to download the COMEDK 2019 admit card:

Visit the COMEDK’s official website. Under ‘Engineering Application’ section, click on ‘Login/Register’ button. Uni-GAUGE E page will open where candidates need to click on ‘Login/Register’ button. Enter the log-in details and click on ‘Login’. The admit card can be accessed on the page which needs to be printed out.

COMEDK was established in 2004-2005 and has 16 medical, 24 dental and around 180 engineering colleges under its banner in the state of Karnataka. The UGET exam is conducted to select students for COMEDK-member engineering colleges.