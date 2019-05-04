Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Exam (TS ECET) 2019 hall tickets have been issued today, May 4th, 2019. Candidates who have registered to appear for the TS ECET 2019 entrance examination can download the hall ticket from the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad is scheduled to conduct the TS ECET 2019 examination on May 11th, 2019. The link to download the hall ticket will be available until May 9th and all the candidates are advised to download the same on or before that date.

Candidates can download the hall ticket from this direct link.

The registration process for the TS ECET is still ongoing albeit with late fees. Candidates who have not yet registered can do so by paying a late fee of Rs. 10,000 before May 6th to participate in the 2019 TS ECET.

How to download TS ECET 2019 hall ticket:

Visit the TS ECET 2019 official website. Click on the link to download hall ticket. Enter the required information and submit. The hall ticket will get downloaded which should be printed out.

TS ECET examination is a computer-based examination for Diploma holders and BSc (Mathematics) degree holders for lateral entry into BE or BTech or B.Pharma. The application process started on March 6th and the last day to apply without late fee was April 8th, 2019.