Kerala Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination (KEAM) 2019 provisional answer keys have been released and candidates can check the same from CEE website - cee-kerala.org. Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala declared the answer keys today for the KEAM entrance exam conducted on May 2nd and 3rd, 2019.

As mentioned before these are provisional answer keys and candidates who appeared for the exam have the option of raising objections over the answers. Complaints regarding the answer keys, if any, may be forwarded to Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and fee of Rs 100 per question by way of DD drawn in favour of CEE, payable at Thiruvananthpuram, by post or hand delivery so as to reach the office on or before May 8th, 2019, Wednesday, the notification by CEE reads.

So candidates will have to send their objections in the prescribed format mentioned in the notification and have the time till May 8th. Any requests after the stipulated time will not be entertained by CEE. Below are the direct links for the answer keys

Answer Key Paper I

Answer Key Paper II

KEAM 2019 examination is conducted for admissions to Engineering and Pharma courses offered by various institutions and colleges in the state of Kerala. The notification for the KEAM 2019 was released in February 2019.