National Testing Academy (NTA) has postponed the NEET 2019 UG examination for the candidates having examination centres in Odisha. The decision was taken due to the devastation that the state endured due to Cyclone Fani. NTA said that new date for these candidates will be announced soon.

NTA has asked all such candidates scheduled to appear from the state to keep checking the official NTA or NTA NEET website frequently for further updates with regard to the new date. The notification regarding the same can be accessed in this link.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, it’s being reported that as many as 500 students travelling in Hampi Express from Bellari and Hubbali could not appear for the NEET exam in Bengaluru due to at least an 8-hour delay that the train encountered.

The train was supposed to reach Bengaluru at morning 7.00 am but a NEET candidate, Ravi Prasad P, tweeted at around 10.00 am that the train might not even reach Bengaluru by 4.00 pm.

@PiyushGoyal Sir, Here we are travelling in 16591 Hampi Express. train is supposed to reach Bangalore by 6:05am. Now it is not sure whether it will reach by even 4pm. There are lot of students travelling in this train who are going appear for NEET exam. Student's future at risk — Ravi Prasad P (@rppotula) May 5, 2019

Several people through their tweets have asked HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to give these candidates another chance to appear for the examination. Times of India reports that even former Chief Minister of the state Siddaramaiah tweeted asking NTA to “ensure that the aggrieved students get another chance to write NEET exam.”

The NEET exam is being held today throughout the country. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducting for admissions to MBBS courses imparted by all the institutions throughout India except AIIMS and JIPMER. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.