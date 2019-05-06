Kerala SSLC 2019 results to be announced today at 2 pm: Live Update
DHSE, Kerala will announce the results for Kerala SSLC 2019, Class 10th examination today on May 6th. Last year the pass percentage was at 97.84 percent.
Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will be declaring the SSLC result today on May 6th. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result which is for the Class 10th exam will be released on the official websites of keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. More than 4.3 lakh students appeared for the exam for the Kerala SSLC 2019 examination conducted in the month of March.
Live updates
12.24 pm: Kerala SSLC 2019 results can be accessed by students using their date of birth details and roll number. So candidates are advised to keep the relevant information handy while checking for the results. Also know that due to heavy traffic on the result sites, few sites might become slow or unresponsive at times. But candidates are advised to stay patient and check back some in some time again.
Result link generated at keralaresults.nic.in
11.39 am: Kerala results portal - keralaresults.nic.in, has generated the SSLC result link. The link will display the activated at 2 pm today. On the other hand, other official sites for Kerala SSLC results are not responsive at the moment.
11.08 am: Times of India is reporting that the Election Commission has denied permission to let Education Minister of the state declare the result as Election Model Code of Conduct is in force. Education Secretary A Shahjahan is expected to declare the result.
Result declaration and revaluation
10.30 am: Several reports have confirmed that the result will be announced at 2 pm today. Students who are not satisfied with their Kerala SSLC result can apply for revaluation. The process for revaluation at official website will start immediately after the declaration of result.
10 am: In 2018, the result was declared by the education minister of the state, Professor C Raveendranath in Thiruvananthapuram. Around 4.41 lakh students appeared for the 2018 Kerala SSLC exam.
9.50 am: Here is how to check result for SSLC exam once they have been announced on various sites such as kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in.
Steps to check Kerala SSLC results 2019
- Visit the any of the above mentioned websites for example - keralaresults.nic.in
- Click on the latest link for SSLC Exam results - 2019, once declared
- Use your hall ticket number and date of birth details to check your result online
- Download the result for future reference
Last year the pass percentage was at 97.84 percent
9.40 am: In the Kerala SSLC result last year, 100 percent students had cleared the exam in 1565 schools, among which were 517 government schools. The overall pass percentage was 97.84%.
SSLC 2019 was conducted in March
9:35 am: The class 10th exams were held from March 13th to 28th in which over 4.35 lakh students appeared across 2,923 centres in the state and nine centres each in Lakshadweep and Gulf countries. A total of 2,12,615 girls appeared for the exams.
Kerala SSLC 2019 result timing
9.20 am: The result is expected to be released at 2 pm today. Kerala Education Minister Prof. C. Raveendranath will announce the SSLC result in a press conference, first, NDTV reported.