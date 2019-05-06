Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has confirmed the result announcement date and timing for the ICS and ICSE 2019. The result for Class 10th and 12th examination will be declared at 3 pm on May 7th, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the Indian School Certificate (ICS) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examination in 2019 can check their results at CISCE website - cisce.org.

The official website of CISCE currently is running a ticker message which says, “the Results for the ICSE & ISC 2019 Examinations will be declared on Tuesday, 7th May 2019 at 3:00 PM.” The result will be made available through the careers portal of the council, the official website and via SMS. The careers portal is for school’s to access the result by using principals login ID credentials.

On the other hand, individuals can check their scores from cisce.org and results.cisce.org using their unique ID. For receiving the results via SMS, students will have to send a message to the below-mentioned number in the prescribed format.

ICS 1234567 (seven digit unique ID) to 09248082883

ICSE 1234567 (seven digit unique ID) to 09248082883

Once the results are declared, candidates who are unsatisfied with their final scores have the option of applying for revaluation as well. The provision to apply for recheck of results is available for individuals as well as schools online on CISCE website and careers portal respectively. The revaluation requests provision will be available for seven days from the day of declaration of results i.e from May 7th to 13th, 2019. Here is the direct link to the press release by CISCE.