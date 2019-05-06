Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) declared the final result for the 2018 Tax Assistant Recruitment today, May 6th. Candidates who had appeared for the final round of the recruitment can check the official MPSC website, mpsc.gov.in, to access the result.

Harshal Bhamare topped the merit list for the Tax Assistant recruitment by scoring 134 marks followed by Patil Gopal Abhiman, Powar Akshyal Balaso, Patil Prashant Sadashiv who scored 132 marks. The 11th position on the merit list was grabbed by Dayanand Shivaji Jotkar who had appeared under Blindness or Low Vision category.

A total number of 475 candidates have been selected for final appointment. The Commission also released the category-wise cut-off marks along with the result and marks for all the candidates who participated in the last stage of the recruitment. More than 4700 candidates appeared for the last stage of the recruitment.

Candidates can find the details of all the candidates who were appointed, merit list, and cut-off marks in a PDF document available on the official website or in this direct link. The notification which was released along with the result can be accessed in this direct link.

The Commission had conducted the 2018 Tax Assistant recruitment to fill 478 positions and now the final result has been declared.