Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released the revised admit card for the 2019 PET/PPHT examination today, May 6th, 2019. The exam will not be conducted on May 16th, 2019. Candidates need to download the revised admit card on or before May 12th at cgvyapam.choice.gov.in after which the admit card link will get deactivated.

CG Vyapam had scheduled to conduct the PET/PPHT 2019 examination May 2nd but had to cancel the exam since many candidates could not download the admit card due to technical problems with the official website. Now, the PEB has decided to conduct the exam on May 16th.

Candidates can download PET/PPHT 2019 revised admit card from this direct link.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The morning sessions from 9.00 am to 12.15 pm will be for PET entrance exam and the afternoon session from 2.00 pm to 5.15 pm will be for PPHT exam. The exam will be conducted at 27 district headquarters throughout the state.

How to download the CG PET/PPHT 2019 admit card:

Visit the CG PEB official website. Click on the link to download the revised PET/PPHT 2019 admit card. Enter the required details and submit. The admit card will be displayed which needs to be printed out.

Candidates can access the notification of the revised test date and admit card release in this link which has details regarding the revised admit card and examination details.

PET exam is conducted for admissions to Engineering (BE), Agriculture Technology, and Dairy Technology courses and PPHT for Bachelor and Diploma in Pharmacy imparted in the colleges of the state. The PET/PPHT notification was released on March 21st, 2019 and the application process went on until April 7th, 2019.