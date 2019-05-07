ICSE, ISC 2019 results expected today at 3 pm: Live Update
CISCE will announce the result for ICSE, ISC 2019 today at 3 pm. In 2018, the pass percentage for Class 10th, 12th was 98.51 and 96.21 percent respectively.
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is scheduled to announce the results for ICSE and ISC 2019 today at 3 pm. All the candidates who have appeared for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examination in 2019 can check their results at CISCE website - cisce.org. Moreover, the revaluation process will also begin from today itself and will be available till May 13th, 2019.
Live updates
12.25 pm: The revaluation request provision will be available for seven days from the day of declaration of results i.e from May 7th to 13th, 2019.
How to check ICSE, ISC result 2019
12.20 pm: The council’s website currently displays the result timings and announcement date along with a greeting wishing best to all ICSE & ISC candidates. Please note that the link is currently inactive is expected to go live some time before the scheduled timing i.e. 3 pm today.
12.15 pm: CISCE will also be streaming the result announcement press conference live via YouTube. The live link to stream the press conference has been made available of on CISCE homepage. Alternatively here is the direct link to watch the ICSE, ISC result 2019 press conference on YouTube.
12.00 pm: Individuals can check their scores from cisce.org and results.cisce.org using their unique ID. For receiving the results via SMS, students will have to send a message to the below-mentioned number in the prescribed format.
ISC 1234567 (seven digit unique ID) to 09248082883
ICSE 1234567 (seven digit unique ID) to 09248082883
11.55 am: In 2018, the pass percentage for Class 10 was 98.51 percent and that for Class 12 was 96.21 percent. Around 1.8 lakh students appeared for ICSE across India, while 81,000 students appeared for ISC.
11.50 am: This year the ICSE class 10 exams were held from February 26 to March 28, 2019. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted the ISC class 12 exams from February 4 to March 25, 2019.
ISC, ICSE 2019 result timing:
11.45 am: The CISCE will announce the ICSE result 2019 and the ISC result 2019 at 3 pm at the official website at cisce.org.